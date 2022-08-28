Geeq Trading Down 2.2% This Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $511,570.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00129307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00083844 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars.

