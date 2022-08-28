General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $232.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

