Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Generation Income Properties Stock Performance
Generation Income Properties stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 4,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,321. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.
Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.
Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
