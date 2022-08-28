Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $640,200.60, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

