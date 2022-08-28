Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Genpact Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of G traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. 417,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,579. Genpact has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genpact by 179.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 14.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 13.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

