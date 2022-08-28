Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

GETY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GETY stock opened at 26.93 on Thursday. Getty Images has a 1 year low of 8.08 and a 1 year high of 37.88.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

