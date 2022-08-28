Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GTY. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

