Ghost (GHOST) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.78 Million

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $163.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,348,392 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

