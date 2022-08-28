Gifford Fong Associates Acquires 15,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gifford Fong Associates raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 1.0% of Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in General Electric were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in General Electric by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $77,968,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 766,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,185. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

