Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 15th

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Down 0.7 %

Global Dividend Growth Split stock opened at 11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.21 million and a P/E ratio of 3.12. Global Dividend Growth Split has a 1-year low of 9.75 and a 1-year high of 13.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 10.84 and a 200-day moving average of 11.18.

Get Global Dividend Growth Split alerts:

About Global Dividend Growth Split

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.