Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%.

