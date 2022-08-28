Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 129.1% in August

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the July 31st total of 484,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 514,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,377. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $39.99.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

