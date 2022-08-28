Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 129.1% in August

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the July 31st total of 484,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 514,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,377. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $39.99.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.