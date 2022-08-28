GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Achieves $203,381.89 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $203,381.89 and approximately $165.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.74 or 0.07420768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00162443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00275445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00732046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.69 or 0.00588216 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

