Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the July 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

Goal Acquisitions stock remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Goal Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 374,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

