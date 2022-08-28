GOMA Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $773,886.11 (GOMA)

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, GOMA Finance has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. GOMA Finance has a market cap of $773,886.11 and $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GOMA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About GOMA Finance
GOMA Finance’s total supply is 250,649,928,633,650 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken.
GOMA Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for GOMA Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GOMA Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.