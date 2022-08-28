Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0149 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $35.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00026137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00274558 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

