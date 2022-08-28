Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,562,100 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the July 31st total of 989,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 753.6 days.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 25,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWLIF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

