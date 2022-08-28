Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 617,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,269. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $217,709. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Green Dot by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Green Dot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Green Dot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

