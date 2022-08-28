Grin Price Down 16% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $63,703.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,769.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,446.76 or 0.07318074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00026445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00157048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00278409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00747488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.75 or 0.00585507 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001062 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

