Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Update

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GBLBY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.07. 50,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

