GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

GRWG opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.94.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.77 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 17.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 388,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $10,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

