GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in GSK by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 481.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GSK by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

