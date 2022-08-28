Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,500 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the July 31st total of 344,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GOF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 294,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,431. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $228,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,984.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $59,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 89.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

