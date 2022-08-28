Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 85.1% in August

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the July 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GBAB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,736. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

