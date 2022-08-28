Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00275220 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001044 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002462 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

