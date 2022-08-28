Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

Shares of CVE:HTL opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.68. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of C$1.31 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The stock has a market cap of C$226.69 million and a PE ratio of 79.00.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.