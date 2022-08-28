Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 1,471 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MasTec by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $138,946,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MasTec by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 207,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 71,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

