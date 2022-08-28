Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $539,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 26.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180,970 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 123.8% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

