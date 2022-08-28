Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.17 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $131.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.71 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

