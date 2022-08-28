Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.1% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Envista by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,877,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:NVST opened at $36.60 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

