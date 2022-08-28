Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,593 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $14,642,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.
NYSE SPGI opened at $364.06 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.05.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
