Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,593 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $14,642,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPGI opened at $364.06 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

