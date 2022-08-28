Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

OMC opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

