Handshake Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,816.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $31.63 million and approximately $41,816.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,021.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.98 or 0.07436819 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025992 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00162525 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00275389 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00738644 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00589372 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC.
About Handshake
Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 523,584,720 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.
Buying and Selling Handshake
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.