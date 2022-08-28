Handshake Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,816.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $31.63 million and approximately $41,816.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,021.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.98 or 0.07436819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00162525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00275389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00738644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00589372 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 523,584,720 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

