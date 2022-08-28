Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 104.5% in August

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the July 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hang Lung Properties stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 101,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

