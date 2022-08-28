Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 104.5% in August

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the July 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hang Lung Properties Price Performance
Hang Lung Properties stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 101,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.
About Hang Lung Properties
