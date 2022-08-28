Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

HASI stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.