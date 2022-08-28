Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €171.00 ($174.49) to €173.00 ($176.53) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cheuvreux lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $217.67.

Shares of HPGLY remained flat at $145.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 788. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $237.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.50.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

