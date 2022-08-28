Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Investec raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,241.50.

Shares of HRGLY stock remained flat at $21.48 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 123. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

