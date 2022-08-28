Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $60.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion and a PE ratio of 67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

