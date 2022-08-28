Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 70.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 845.7% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 64,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 58,110 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 225,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 6.4% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.