Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $161,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,260 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 91,507 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. Halliburton has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

