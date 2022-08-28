Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 154 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $144.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.91. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

