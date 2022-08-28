Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 179 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Perficient were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.85 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Perficient to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.