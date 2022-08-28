Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 344 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,762,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,610,160. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

