HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 4.0 %

HCA opened at $204.98 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Stephens lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

