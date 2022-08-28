Head-To-Head Contrast: Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) vs. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A Finward Bancorp 18.35% 9.21% 0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Finward Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.53%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Finward Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.41 $14.96 million $3.53 10.61

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Finward Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

(Get Rating)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated through 30 locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

