Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, an increase of 177.9% from the July 31st total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance
NASDAQ:HSCS opened at $1.53 on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.
Read More
