Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, an increase of 177.9% from the July 31st total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSCS opened at $1.53 on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

About Heart Test Laboratories

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSCS Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.