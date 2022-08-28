Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCSGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, an increase of 177.9% from the July 31st total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSCS opened at $1.53 on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCSGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

Read More

