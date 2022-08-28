Hegic (HEGIC) Market Cap Reaches $5.46 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Hegic has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00129125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00032219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00083937 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.