HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get HEICO alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 42,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 80,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO Announces Dividend

Shares of HEI stock opened at $155.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.74. HEICO has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $165.61.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.