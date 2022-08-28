Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, an increase of 148.6% from the July 31st total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

HSDT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 6,299,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,038. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

