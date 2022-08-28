Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the July 31st total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCIC. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 48.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth $49,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth $99,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC remained flat at $9.86 during midday trading on Friday. 45,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,443. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

